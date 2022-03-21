Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways flight diverted to Pakistan

A Qatar Airways flight from Delhi has been diverted to Karachi in Pakistan due to technical reasons, ANI reported.

The flight (QR579) was on its way to Doha. Over 100 passengers are on board. More details are awaited.

ANI tweeted, "Qatar Airways QR579 diverted to Pakistan (Karachi) airport due to technical reasons. The flight was scheduled from Delhi to Doha. Over 100 passengers on board. Details awaited."

Qatar Airways issued a statement confirming the flight diversion to Pakistan.

Having declared an emergency due to the indication of smoke detection in the cargo hold, the QR579 flight from Delhi to Doha on March 21 has been diverted to Karachi, the airlines said.

The aircraft landed safely at Karachi where it was met by emergency services and passengers disembarked orderly via stairs, Qatar Airways stated.

"The incident is currently under investigation and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers onwards to Doha," the airlines added.