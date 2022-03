A Qatar Airways flight from Delhi has been diverted to Karachi in Pakistan due to technical reasons, ANI reported.

The flight (QR579) was on its way to Doha. Over 100 passengers are on board. More details are awaited.

ANI tweeted, "Qatar Airways QR579 diverted to Pakistan (Karachi) airport due to technical reasons. The flight was scheduled from Delhi to Doha. Over 100 passengers on board. Details awaited."