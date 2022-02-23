Delhi airport's T1 arrival terminal to be operational from tomorrow

Delhi airport operator, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), on Wednesday said the arrival section of Terminal 1 (T1) will be operational from the early morning of February 24, 2022.

The new terminal will be operational with the arrival of IndiGo flight 6E 6532 from Goa. With this, the entire arrival operations of T1C will be shifted to the new arrival terminal at T1.

The work has been done as part of expansion plans and once complete, the airport's total terminal capacity and airside capacity will increase to 100 million and 140 million, respectively.

Currently, Indira Gandhi International Airport's (IGIA) terminal capacity is 60 million and airside capacity is 100 million. The airport has three operational terminals -- T1, T2, and T3.

Earlier, GMR group deputy managing director I Prabhakara Rao said, "DIAL has successfully completed expansion work of arrival terminal at T1 and is ready for operations... this new arrival terminal is another step towards enhancing the infrastructure and passenger experience at Delhi airport.

The current domestic arrival operations will now move to the newly constructed arrival terminal, which would enable DIAL to take up the demolition of the existing arrival terminal, T1C."

At present, IndiGo and SpiceJet have their domestic operations from T1.

"Upon completion, the new Terminal 1 would have integrated arrival and departure terminals, a new node building housing retail and F&B outlets, and a pier building comprising 22 contact stands," the press release said.

The new arrival terminal at T1 has a huge space between baggage belts for ease of movement and a state-of-the-art meet and greet gallery, among other facilities, the release said, adding that the terminal will offer a distinctive experience to flyers.

"Expansion projects under Phase 3A will help Delhi airport to become future-ready, as Delhi airport's terminal capacity will increase to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) while airside capacity will rise to 140 MPPA," the release said.

As part of the overall development plan under Phase 3A, DIAL will construct the airport's fourth runway, dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) to connect the northern and southern airfields, landside developments for circulation and connectivity improvements and T3 modification works, among others.