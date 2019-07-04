Aviation
Delhi Airport's credit metrics may face pressure if sharp fall in passenger traffic continues: Moody's
Updated : July 04, 2019 04:24 PM IST
Airports Authority of India published data which revealed that passenger numbers at the airport fell 12 percent in May 2019 versus May 2018, after a 15 percent decline in April 2019.
The decline in passenger traffic was primarily driven by the suspension of Jet Airways’ operations that led to scarcity in seat availability and an increase in the ticket price.
