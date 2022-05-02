Delhi airport world’s second-busiest in March; which airport did it topple from No. 2 spot?

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

The Delhi airport was on 23rd place in March 2019 before the pandemic and it was third-busiest in February 2022.

The Delhi airport was the world's second-busiest airport in March in terms of domestic and international flights handled, said Official Airline Guide (OAG), a global travel data provider, in its recent report. "Whilst Atlanta retains its position as largest, Dubai is knocked out of second place this month (March) by Delhi which moves up from third place last month (February)," the OAG's report mentioned.

The Delhi airport was on 23rd place in March 2019 before the pandemic, it added. In March this year, airports in Atlanta in the US, Delhi in India and Dubai in the UAE handled 4.42 million, 3.61 million and 3.55 million seats, it mentioned.

Also read: Time ripe for participation in largest possible manner in aviation sector: Jyotiraditya Scindia

In a statement, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL), said, "COVID-19 pandemic had hit the world hard. Travel restrictions had badly affected the travel and tourism sectors for two consecutive years."

Also read: How focus on digitalisation will be the key to grow tourism industry

But now, with the rise in the number of vaccinated people across the world, governments are easing travel restrictions and slowly opening up their borders, he said. "India has last month opened its borders and allowed the entry of fully vaccinated international travellers into the country," he said. These steps have largely helped the travel and tourism industry and given a much-needed boost to air travel, he said.

Also read: AAI received Rs 13,439 cr revenue from Delhi, Mumbai airports in five years: Govt
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Tags
Next Article

Flying out of Mumbai on May 10? Take note of this change