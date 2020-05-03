  • SENSEX
Delhi airport to resume flights from Terminal 3 after lockdown

Updated : May 03, 2020 05:49 PM IST

The airport will keep all food, beverage and retail shops open to avoid overcrowding at one place and use "ultraviolet disinfection tunnels" for all incoming baggage, according to a plan prepared by the GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Ltd.
All international airlines' passengers would be entering the airport using gates 6, 7 and 8. The staff of these airlines would be sitting at rows J, K, L and M for check-in at Terminal 3.
