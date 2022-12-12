Following discussions between Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), an action plan has been devised and is now being worked on as a quick fix to reduce congestion.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd), and other stakeholders have devised a plan to reduce congestion at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which recently witnessed a significant surge in traffic. Several passengers took to social media to complain about the long queues outside the airport and at the security check.

Jyotiraditya Scindia , the minister of civil aviation, on Monday inspected the preparations made at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport to reduce congestion. He interacted with security officers and other airport visitors while being accompanied by senior government officials.

Together with the aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal , the minister could be seen evaluating the conditions. He also gave the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport staff instructions to address the congestion problems as soon as possible.

These are the plans drawn up by DIAL and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) that include quick fixes to ease congestion.

Measures taken to reduce congestion

1: Additional X-ray systems: The Ministry of Civil Aviation is to implement prompt corrective measures, such as boosting the 14 X-ray screening systems that are currently in place by installing two more systems.

2: Debunching of flights: Senior ministry representatives said that negotiations with airlines are ongoing to cut the number of flights during the busiest hour at the three terminals — 14 in T3, 11 in T2, and 8 in T1 — by as much as half.

3: Car Lane: According to the officials, DIAL has taken a number of actions in the past two days to reduce vehicular congestion, including adding 4 more traffic martials to the 12 already present on the ground at the T3 departure forecourt.

4) Entry points: The officials said that, among other things, the reserve lounge would be demolished and that two entry points at T3's Gates 1A and 8B would be modified to be used by passengers.

5) Posters and awareness: In order to ensure that passengers have their boarding passes ready, awareness posters have also been placed at the entry gates. Mobile announcements are being used to instruct passengers on the appropriate behavior.

6) Security: DIAL has also stationed eight dedicated staff members at the entrance gates to assist passengers, and extra staff has been placed in the ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System) area to assist travellers with tray preparation and traffic management.

7) Security lines: There are currently 16 lines in operation for the security procedure at Delhi Airport, up from the previous 13. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that the department is working to add a few more lines, bringing the total to about 20.

Another important decision taken today was regarding the security process. A total of 13 lines are in use presently at Delhi airport which we have increased to 16. We are also trying to add a few more lines taking it close to 20 lines: Civil Aviation Min Jyotiraditya Scindia pic.twitter.com/NDpnFk5HRc — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

Three terminals—T1, T2, and T3—are located at IGIA, which is also the country's largest airport. The T3 gate serves all international and some domestic services. It operates 1,200 flights each day and handles an average of 1.90 lakh passengers.