Delhi Airport: Survey shows dip in ratings amid T3 congestion chaos

Ratings for Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 have dropped as congestion-related issues lead to passenger dissatisfaction, a survey shows.

Complaints of long waiting times at check-in counters and security lines have plagued social media and have gotten so dire that some passengers even missed their flights.

A survey conducted by LocalCircles on over 10,000 fliers by showed that 31 percent of responders believed that security for entry and main security check areas at the Delhi airport were poorly managed. The number has deteriorated in the past three weeks and was 15 percent in 2021, LocalCircles reports.

The issue worsened so much at Delhi's airport that airlines such as IndiGo and Vistara were requesting their passengers to reach the airport three hours prior to depature.

38 percent of surveyed fliers also found flaws in the airport's inter-terminal connectivity and the taxi, pick up and parking services. 16 percent had a problem with check in and toilet and facilities, 27 percent with baggage claim and 13 percent with boarding and deboarding.

Authorities have already jumped into action to tackle the issues the airport is facing.

Union Minister of Civial Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport for an inspection and interacted with security officers to evaluate the situation. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) have chalked an action plan with steps to mitigate the problem such as adding additional x-ray screening systems and security lines and reducing the number of flights during peak hours.

The new launch of DigiYatra, an e-boarding app, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport could also boost the MoCA's initiatives to speed along passengers' journeys.