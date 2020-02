It is Valentine's day and the romance is literally in the air at Delhi airport. The GMR group-run airport kick-started the day with a romantic Twitter conversation with IndiGo, asking the airline to "never run away from its runway."

Excited about the capacity addition by IndiGo, whose total neo-order-book comprises 730 aircraft, the airport also added that it is looking forward to "so many future planes together."

Moving on to the national carrier Air India, the largest airport in India called the airline its "first love". Air India reciprocated and said that it is glad to have found a special place in the Delhi airport hub.

For Vistara, the joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, the airport had a special plan. Delhi airport asked the youngest airline out on a date. Vistara, which will soon be inducting the wide-body B787 aircraft, has readily agreed to this date and has also informed the airport that it will be wearing purple for the special occasion.

The airport then sent a romantic message to the Gurugram-based low-cost carrier SpiceJet. The airline responded by telling the airport that Delhi airport is always in its heart.