  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Delhi airport likely to have COVID-19 testing facility for international arrivals

Updated : August 18, 2020 01:02 PM IST

All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave-without-pay and firings of employees in order to conserve cash.
India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Delhi airport likely to have COVID-19 testing facility for international arrivals

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher, financials surge; Grasim, UltraTech Cement top gainers

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher, financials surge; Grasim, UltraTech Cement top gainers

Higher-than-expected margins, positive management commentaries lead Q1 earnings

Higher-than-expected margins, positive management commentaries lead Q1 earnings

Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth over $1.7 mn from US

Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth over $1.7 mn from US

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement