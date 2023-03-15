Delhi airport congestion — Flyers complain of 3-hour-long wait time, immigration counters not operating

Flyers have been complaining of overcrowding, long queues at security checkpoints, three-hour long wait time, immigration counters not operating, and more, at the Delhi International Airport. The facility was witnessing similar overcrowding issues in December as well.

The Delhi international airport is again witnessing long queues at security checkpoints and immigration. Flyers have been taking to Twitter to share images and videos of the long queues and tagging Delhi airport authorities.

One flyer complained of three-hour long queues for immigration as well as security check. "People are fainting, fighting," the flyer said, adding that most of the counters were not operating.

Another flyer replied to her tweet with a video of the airport saying, "same story every day."

One more flyer put up a video of long queus at the airport and tagged the Delhi airport's official Twitter handle, asking the authorities to get some immigration officers on duty. "The lines are huge and the counters are empty," she tweeted.

To this, Delhi airport replied, "We certainly do not wish to provide such an experience to our flyers."

Earlier this month, it was reported that from the end of March, pre-flight experience at the Delhi airport was likely to get better with the facility enabling all entry and boarding gates of Terminal 2 and 3 with DigiYatra. This would enable passengers a swift check-in experience and an escape from long queues. However, the situation at the moment seems to have gotten much worse at the airport.

In December last year , the Delhi international airport had been grappling with chaos caused by overcrowded and long queues, which led to a surge in passenger delays and umbrage.

Scindia had also visited the Delhi airport and held meetings with all stakeholders involved to address the overcrowding at the airport.