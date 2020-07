The Delhi international airport handled more than 20 million pieces of essential medical supplies during the first quarter of 2020-21, said its operator DIAL on Wednesday.

"The medical kits contained: face masks - 10.3 million, gloves - 6.2 million, goggles 4.9 million, bodysuits - 1.9 million, shoe covers - 1.4 million, 250 ventilators etc," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a press release.The DIAL said these imported medical kits were distributed all across the country, including the northeastern states.

India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended. Cargo flights have been operating during the lockdown period as usual.