The Delhi airport has started using ultraviolet rays to disinfect trolleys and passenger's baggage in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

It has also installed shoe sanitizer mats at strategic places and has placed moveable towers which will use ultraviolet lamps to disinfect areas.

As the domestic airlines gear up for resumption of services, airports have also started their preparations so that services can resume as soon as the government allows.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a video conference with chief ministers of various states and union territories and it is expected that some clarity may emerge on when flights can resume after the meeting.

Meanwhile, airports continue to increase the use of technology at their premises so as to minimise touchpoints and maximise hygiene. In one such attempt, the Delhi airport has commenced a series of measures.

These are some of the Delhi airport's measures against COVID-19:

• It has developed a state-of-the-art facility that will disinfect all the trolleys using disinfectant and trays with UV before being used by passengers.

• The used trolleys and trays can be passed one after another, where each of them shall take approximately five seconds to come out virus-free.

• It has also installed UV tunnel at terminal 3 that will help in disinfection of passenger bags. The prototype has been installed at baggage belt area.

• A live CCTV feed of UV scanning process mounted at baggage reclaim hall allows the passengers to see the disinfection process, in which high intensity UV lamps are being used for on-line disinfection of bags.

• In order to provide more enhanced IAQ (Indoor air Quality), the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has also installed more than 700 UV lamps in 312 centralised air conditioners or AHUs.

• Mobile disinfecting towers have been developed and provided at the airport to disinfect various locations of terminal buildings.

• These moveable towers will be placed in properly cordoned areas of the terminal, where UV lamps will be operated and disinfection will be done in particular areas. Once disinfection is completed, UV power will be switched off and towers will be manually relocated to other areas for similar process.

• Additionally, handheld disinfection torch is also available at the airport to disinfect desktops, laptops and other devices.

• As shoes can also be a potential source of coronavirus, shoe sanitizer mats have been placed at strategic locations. These mats are soaked with chemical that will disinfect the shoes of the passengers.

• Besides, sensor-based taps in passenger washrooms, foot operated sanitizer dispensers, sensor-based drinking water and paddle-operated drinking water fountains have been installed for contact-less usage.

• About 336 automatic hand sanitizer dispenser, which are battery or electronically operated, are in process to be strategically deployed at the terminal so that regular sanitizing can be encouraged among passengers.

• These dispensers are equipped with various refill sizes of up to 2 litres so that regular filling is not required. Also, cartridges are avoided so that refill can be re-used again.

• Intense sanitisation of regular used utilities like washrooms, terminal buildings and various other passenger touch points are being conducted at the airport to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus once the airport starts full-fledged operations.