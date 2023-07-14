Delhi airport gets its fourth runway, elevated cross taxiway | Watch

These advancements aim to improve the operational efficiency and help reduce the congestion at the airport. As the largest airport in the country, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), currently manages over 1,500 aircraft movements daily. With the latest additions, the Delhi Airport will be now able to handle upto 2,000 flight movements per day.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the Delhi airport' fourth runway and the Eastern Cross Taxiway on Friday. With these advancements, Delhi airport has become the first airport in India to have four runways and the first Eastern Cross Taxiway.

With the addition of the fourth runway, Delhi Airport's capacity for air traffic movements per hour will see a substantial increase. Simultaneously, the elevated Eastern Cross Taxiway will enable aircraft to vacate the runway faster, significantly reducing taxiing time.

These advancements aim to improve operational efficiency and help reduce congestion at the airport. As the largest airport in the country, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), currently manages over 1,500 aircraft movements daily. With the latest additions, the Delhi Airport will be now able to handle up to 2,000 flight movements per day.

The new runway and the Eastern Cross Taxiway will benefit all stakeholders, as passengers will spend less time in the aircraft during taxi, and airlines will save approximately 350 KG of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), resulting in a reduction of 55,000 CO2 emissions annually.

Highlighting the remarkable growth of India's civil aviation sector, Scindia said, " India is at an inflexion point in her civil aviation history... Civil Aviation sector is not only contributing to the transportation and infra sector, but it is a key enabler in the rise of the economic power of India."

He emphasised that the fleet capacity has gone up from 400 to 720 aircraft in the last nine years. This infrastructure expansion is just the beginning of the growth phase for India's aviation sector. In the next three to four years, the fleet capacity is projected to surpass 1,000 aircraft. India's total number of airports will exceed 200 by 2030, he added.