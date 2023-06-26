Fast check-in at Delhi airport — self baggage drop facility launched at T3

The GMR group managed airport aims to streamline the baggage drop-off process by introducing SFB facility which is expected to reduce the wait time for passengers by approximately 15-20 minutes.

In order to reduce wait time for flyers, Delhi International Airport has launched the Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) facility at Terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The GMR group managed airport aims to streamline the baggage drop-off process by introducing SFB facility which is expected to reduce the wait time for passengers by approximately 15-20 minutes.

Currently passengers travelling by Indigo will be able to use the facility. AirIndia, Vistara, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and British Airways are likely to allow usage of self-baggage drop for their passengers in the near future.

At the self-baggage drop facility, the passenger first can generate t heir boarding passes and baggage tags at the Self Check-In kiosk. After tagging their check-in baggage, passengers will proceed to the SBD facility, where they will scan their boarding pass. Passengers will have to declare that their luggage is free of prohibited and dangerous items and load their baggage onto the designated belt.

Once this process iscompleted, the baggage will be automatically transferred to the sorting area and subsequently onto the aircraft. Passengers do not need to register separately to utilize this facility.

SDB has the ability to cater upto three passengers per minute. The facility is located at Check-in Row – P of Terminal-3 and is available for domestic passengers and post mandatory approvals it will be available for international passengers as well.

In total 14 self-baggage drop machines have been installed, including 12 fully automated and two hybrids, with the initial calibrated weight for each machine set at 120 kgs for baggage processing.