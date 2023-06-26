Fast check-in at Delhi airport — self baggage drop facility launched at T3

The GMR group managed airport aims to streamline the baggage drop-off process by introducing SFB facility which is expected to reduce the wait time for passengers by approximately 15-20 minutes.

In order to reduce wait time for flyers, Delhi International Airport has launched the Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) facility at Terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

