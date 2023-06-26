Fast check-in at Delhi airport — self baggage drop facility launched at T3

2 Min Read
The GMR group managed airport aims to streamline the baggage drop-off process by introducing SFB facility which is expected to reduce the wait time for passengers by approximately 15-20 minutes.
In order to reduce wait time for flyers, Delhi International Airport has launched the Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) facility at Terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Currently passengers travelling by Indigo will be able to use the facility. AirIndia, Vistara, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and British Airways are likely to allow usage of self-baggage drop for their passengers in the near future.