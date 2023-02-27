Delhi airport enhances safety measures with new disabled aircraft recovery kit

The kit is capable of fully recovering narrow-body aircraft such as the A320 and B-737. In addition, the DAR kit can perform one-sided recovery of wide-body aircraft in a short amount of time. In emergency situations, the DAR Kit can be deployed within 120 minutes after receiving clearance.
Delhi International Airport commissioned a Disabled Aircraft Recovery (DAR) Kit on Monday in a bid to enhance its quick response capabilities in case of an unforeseen air emergency.
Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi Airport said,“A total of 36 airport staff has received specialized training in Germany and India.”
With a maximum capacity of 90 tonnes, the DAR kit is capable of recovering Code F-compliant aircraft during runway incidents, while also ensuring minimal runway closure.
The Disabled Aircraft Recovery Kit has been procured from a German company Kunz. A DAR Kit is used to recover an aircraft which is unable to move under its own power or through the normal use of an appropriate tow tractor and tow bar.
