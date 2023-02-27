Delhi airport enhances safety measures with new disabled aircraft recovery kit

The kit is capable of fully recovering narrow-body aircraft such as the A320 and B-737. In addition, the DAR kit can perform one-sided recovery of wide-body aircraft in a short amount of time. In emergency situations, the DAR Kit can be deployed within 120 minutes after receiving clearance.

Delhi International Airport commissioned a Disabled Aircraft Recovery (DAR) Kit on Monday in a bid to enhance its quick response capabilities in case of an unforeseen air emergency.

The kit is capable of fully recovering narrow-body aircraft such as the A320 and B-737. In addition, the DAR kit can perform one-sided recovery of wide-body aircraft in a short amount of time. In emergency situations, the DAR Kit can be deployed within 120 minutes after receiving clearance. The recovery operation requires a team of 15 crew members.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi Airport said,“A total of 36 airport staff has received specialized training in Germany and India.”

With a maximum capacity of 90 tonnes, the DAR kit is capable of recovering Code F-compliant aircraft during runway incidents, while also ensuring minimal runway closure.