Homeaviation News

By Ayushi Agarwal  Dec 16, 2022 4:01:09 PM IST (Published)

Delhi airport congestion: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday tweeted that the installation of five additional x-ray machines security-check area was a "major reason" behind the surge relief.

Over the past week, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been grappling with chaos caused by overcrowding and long queues, which have led to a surge in passenger delays and umbrage.

Frustrated travelers have flooded social media with complaints warranting intervention from the government, which has swung into action to mitigate problems.
On Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Twitter that the installation of five additional x-ray machines at the security-check area was a "major reason" behind the easing of congestion in Terminal 3 of the airport.
Deputy Managing Director of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) K Narayan Rao told a Parliamentary panel that the company was working with the government to make matters better by the end of December.
"Everything will be resolved by the end of this month," Rao told reporters after the panel meeting.
The congestion, which Rao attributed to a "spike in the number of passengers and baggage", is also correlated to a dip in the ratings of India's busiest airport.
Also read: Delhi Airport: Survey shows dip in ratings amid T3 congestion chaos
The Chamber of Trade and Industry wrote to Scindia on Friday alleging that the long queues were inversely affecting business and commerce in the nation's capital, which regularly hosts several seminars, deals and exhibitions.
The non-political organisation requested Scindia to increase the number of entry gates at Terminal 3 from 14 to 25 and the number of security check lines from 16 to 25. They asked for a waiting display board and for better functionality of DigiYatra, a new e-boarding app launched at the Delhi airport.
According to a CNN-News18 report on Thursday, the office for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) inside Delhi aiport's Terminal 3 was removed to create additional space for security lines.
Also read: CISF office at Delhi airport T3 removed to make space amid congestion: Report
Reports suggest that the government will take further steps to ease the congestion. Hundreds of additional personnel from the CISF will be deployed and there will be a reduction in the number of flights taking off during peak hours.
With inputs from PTI.
