The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Tuesday, December 13, summoned the top official of the Delhi International Airport in connection with passengers facing crowding at the airport. The committee, headed by Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy, has called on the chief executive officer (CEO) of Delhi International Airport and others to appear before the panel on December 15, 2022.

The 31-member panel is headed by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR) member Reddy and has 31 MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The members include those from the Congress, BJP, YSR Congress Party and Lok Janshakti Party.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised Scheduled airlines to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in /baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure de-congestion.

MoCA, in an official notice, said, "It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that the airline check- in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours leading to congestion at the Airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers."

"Scheduled airlines are therefore requested to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in /baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at airport," the notice added.

The ministry also requested the airlines to place Real Time Data on their Social Media feeds regarding waiting time at respective Airports' entry gates.

This comes after many passengers continued to experience long waiting hours at the country's largest airport in recent days and some also shared pictures of the crowd at the airport on social media. Discussions are also going on with airlines to reduce the number of flights during peak hours at the three terminals. The effort is to have 14 flights at T3, 11 in T2 and 8 in T1 during these hours, officials had said on Saturday December 10. The peak hours are from 5-9 am and 4-8 pm.