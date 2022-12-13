The committee has asked the DElhi airport CEO and others to appear before it on December 15, 2022. This comes after many passengers continued to experience long waiting hours at the country's largest airport in recent days. Discussions are also going on with airlines to reduce the number of peak hour flights.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Tuesday, December 13, summoned the top official of the Delhi International Airport in connection with passengers facing crowding at the airport. The committee, headed by Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy, has called on the chief executive officer (CEO) of Delhi International Airport and others to appear before the panel on December 15, 2022.

The 31-member panel is headed by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR) member Reddy and has 31 MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The members include those from the Congress, BJP, YSR Congress Party and Lok Janshakti Party.

This comes after many passengers continued to experience long waiting hours at the country's largest airport in recent days and some also shared pictures of the crowd at the airport on social media. Discussions are also going on with airlines to reduce the number of flights during peak hours at the three terminals. The effort is to have 14 flights at T3, 11 in T2 and 8 in T1 during these hours, officials had said on Saturday December 10. The peak hours are from 5-9 am and 4-8 pm.