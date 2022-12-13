English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeaviation News

Delhi airport congestion: Parliamentary panel summons top official

Delhi airport congestion: Parliamentary panel summons top official

Delhi airport congestion: Parliamentary panel summons top official
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 13, 2022 5:14:24 PM IST (Updated)

The committee has asked the DElhi airport CEO and others to appear before it on December 15, 2022. This comes after many passengers continued to experience long waiting hours at the country's largest airport in recent days. Discussions are also going on with airlines to reduce the number of peak hour flights.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Tuesday, December 13, summoned the top official of the Delhi International Airport in connection with passengers facing crowding at the airport. The committee, headed by Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy, has called on the chief executive officer (CEO) of Delhi International Airport and others to appear before the panel on December 15, 2022.

Recommended Articles

View All
Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

IST9 Min(s) Read

Explained: How guaranteed income plan with life cover works and who should invest?

Explained: How guaranteed income plan with life cover works and who should invest?

IST5 Min(s) Read

What triggered the India-China clash at Tawang in Arunachal? Officials explain

What triggered the India-China clash at Tawang in Arunachal? Officials explain

IST2 Min(s) Read

The 31-member panel is headed by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR) member Reddy and has 31 MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The members include those from the Congress, BJP, YSR Congress Party and Lok Janshakti Party.


Also Read: Go First to operate 42 new direct flights from Goa's New International Airport

This comes after many passengers continued to experience long waiting hours at the country's largest airport in recent days and some also shared pictures of the crowd at the airport on social media. Discussions are also going on with airlines to reduce the number of flights during peak hours at the three terminals. The effort is to have 14 flights at T3, 11 in T2 and 8 in T1 during these hours, officials had said on Saturday December 10. The peak hours are from 5-9 am and 4-8 pm.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport. It has three terminals — T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3. On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

Also Read: 'India is the world's third largest civil aviation market': Boeing's Salil Gupte

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Delhi Airport

Previous Article

Here’s how Delhi Airport is planning to fix the growing complaints of congestion and delays

Next Article

Exclusive | India to roll out full-fledged Digi Yatra programme from December 1