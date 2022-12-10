Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said certain airports were witnessing issues due to congestion and that the bunching of flights at airports during peak hours will be smoothed out.

Airlines operating in India on busy routes like Delhi, Mumbai etc. might have to reduce some of their flights as congestion-related pain during peak hours at the big airports needs immediate treatment. In other words, some airlines might have to reschedule or cancel some of their peak-hour fights thus reducing the options available for frequent flyers at these hours in the process.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) in the past two days has taken multiple measures like deploying additional manpower, an additional X-ray machine and the use of awareness posters near entry gates in response to multiple complaints, especially ahead of boarding.

People in the know have also told CNBC-TV18 that discussions are underway with airlines to reduce the number of flights during peak hours which causes the airport to be overcrowded.

Speaking at an event in Indore, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also addressed the issue saying certain airports were witnessing congestion and that the bunching of flights at airports during peak hours will be smoothed out.

He also suggested airports increase the number of security officials and trolly capacity at entry points to reduce the crowd.

The Aviation Minister also requested flyers at Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi airports to use the DigiYatra app to speed up clearances.

The development comes a day after Civil Aviation Ministry officials visited the international terminal (T3) on Friday to inspect each passenger and baggage checkpoint. The DG-Bureau of Civil Aviation Security will visit the airport today.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at measures undertaken by DIAL in the last two days:

-Car Lane: Additional four traffic martials (totalling to 12 traffic martials on ground) are posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion

-Entry Gate:

a) Awareness posters at the entry gate for pax to be ready with boarding cards;

b) 8 dedicated resources deployed at the entry gate to help passengers.

-Security:

a) Additional X-ray machine has been installed in T3 Domestic;

b) Additional manpower deployed in the ATRS area to help passengers for tray preparation & congestion management.;

c) Awareness posters/mobile announcements being undertaken to inform passengers about do's and dont's

-Overall congestion reduction: Discussions ongoing with airlines to reduce flights during the peak hour viz. 14 in T3, 11 in T2 and 8 in T1

Earlier on Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said the government has chalked out a plan along with all stakeholders to ease congestion at the country's airports, which have been witnessing heavy traffic in recent days.

In the Lok Sabha, Scindia said the increase in traffic was due to “resurgence of traffic” and partly because of the “democratisation of civil aviation” and expansion of the network across the country.