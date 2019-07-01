Delhi Airport becomes the first Transshipment Hub of India

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure, today announced that it is the first airport in India to operationalise a dedicated Transshipment Excellence Centre (TEC).

This initiative has been taken by DIAL as per the guidelines of Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) under National Civil Aviation Policy 2016 to develop Air Cargo Transshipment Hubs at major airports of India.

The Customs, Government of India, have also given their clearances to operationalise dedicated Transshipment Centre at IGIA and charted out the Standing Operating Procedure for Transshipment of Cargo.

This will provide enhanced connectivity to transshipment cargo. The shippers/exporters from unserved territories can get their cargo connected to the world through Delhi Airport. For example, with this facility, Bangladesh will now be able to connect to the US, Europe, Middle East, etc. through multiple International airlines operating out of the Delhi Airport.

The newly created TEC of IGI Airport will simplify and expedite the procedure for transfer of Transshipment cargo. The TEC is spread over a large area at airside and has elaborate infrastructure set-up with all the required operational apparatuses, for round the clock delivery of services.

This set-up will ensure smooth and fast re-connect of air cargo routed through IGIA Airport for all sectors in a most efficient manner through the secure channel at the airport.

“We are happy to participate in fulfilling the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s vision of creating Air Cargo Hub in India. TEC will not only provide new momentum to the efficient movement of transhipment air cargo through a secure channel, but it will also contribute significantly in promoting IGI Airport as Air Cargo Hub of the region and an Air Cargo Gateway to the World," a DIAL spokesperson said.

Cargo that arrives at the Airport from one destination on an airline, can move to another airline for its final destination after getting processed at the TEC facility, through seamless and efficient processes, thus helping the shippers/exporters to expedite their cargo movement.