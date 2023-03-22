Delhi airport all set to retain the biggest airport in India tag

Currently the Terminal 1 of Delhi airport is being expanded and refurbished. As per the expansion Delhi's Terminal 1's area will be expanded to 169,000 sq meters and the terminal will be integrated. Delhi Airport is also getting a fourth runway which is likely to be completed by the second quarter of this new financial year.
Post the Covid shock, the Indian aviation sector is rapidly regaining the lost ground. There is a rapid focus on development of the entire aviation ecosystem in India.
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport which is currently the biggest airport is set to continue with the tag for some more time as it's rapidly being expanded.
Rajiv Bansal, Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation said, "We hope that terminal 1 will get expanded and the three terminals at Delhi airport collectively will have a capacity of handling of 100 million passengers per year. Delhi's T1 expansion work will be completed by August- September this year"
Speaking at CAPA India Aviation Summit 2023 he also added, "The construction of the Noida International Airport and Navi Mumbai Airports is on track and both are likely to be inaugurated by the end of next year."
He also said that the government is aiming to have a combined capacity of 500 million at six major metro airports from the current 320 million.
