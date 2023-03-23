Defence ministry signs Rs 3,700 crore deal with BEL for radars, receivers for IAF

A Rs 3,700-crore deal was signed between the defence ministry and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for radars and receivers for the Indian Air Force. These are aimed at enhancing surveillance, detection, tracking and electronic warfare capabilities of the air force.

The first contract worth over Rs 2,800 crore pertains to the supply of Medium Power Radars (MPR) ’Arudhra’, and the second, at an overall cost of around Rs 950 crore, relates to 129 DR-118 Radar Warning Receivers (RWR). Both projects are under ’Buy Indian–IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)’ category.

”These essentially embody the spirit of ’Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and will help facilitate the realisation of the country’s journey to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing,” the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement.

DRDO has designed and developed the MPR (Arudhra) radar, which will now be manufactured by BEL. Its successful trials have already been conducted by the IAF.

It is a 4D multi-function phased array radar with electronic steering in both azimuth and elevation for surveillance, detection and tracking of aerial targets. The system will have target identification based on interrogations from co-located identification friend or foe system.

The DR-118 RWR will considerably enhance the electronic warfare capabilities of the Su-30 MKI aircraft. Majority of sub-assemblies and parts will be sourced from indigenous manufacturers, the statement said. The IAF said the project will boost and encourage active participation of indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs. It is also expected to generate employment of approximately two lakh man-days over a period of three and half years, it said.

