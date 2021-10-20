Decision on Air India will give new energy to aviation sector: PM Modi

With Air India set to be acquired by the Tata Group, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the decision on the national carrier will give new energy to the country's aviation sector. His comments come weeks after Tata group emerged as the winning bidder for Air India paving the way for disinvestment of the loss-making carrier.

In an address after inaugurating the Kushinagar International airport, Modi said the decision on Air India will give new energy to the aviation sector of India. Tata group has emerged as the winning bidder for Air India , and on October 11, a letter of intent (LoI) was issued to the group.

Also Read