Government likely to float bids for Air India sale after mid-January

Updated : December 26, 2019 10:45 PM IST

While the government is keen to sell off the loss-making state-owned carrier Air India, attempts to showcase it as an attractive proposition to buyers have not been successful.
Last month, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament that the bleeding carrier will have to be shut down if it fails to find a buyer.
Selling Air India hasn't made any profit since its 2007 merger with another state-owned domestic operator Indian Airlines Ltd.
