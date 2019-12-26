Government likely to float bids for Air India sale after mid-January

The disinvestment department is likely to issue the expression of interest (EoI) for the debt-ridden Air India after the winter holiday season which will ensure greater participation by foreign buyers.

"Tentatively the EoI could be any time after January 10", said a source.

While the government is keen to sell off the loss-making state-owned carrier Air India, attempts to showcase it as an attractive proposition to buyers have not been successful.

Air India has some unique strengths to offer to a potential acquirer which foreign airlines will prefer: its prized international slots and a strong presence in the Indian market. Roadshows were recently held in Singapore and London to gauge investor interest for the debt-laden national carrier.

Last month, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament that the bleeding carrier will have to be shut down if it fails to find a buyer.

A group of ministers overseeing the sale of Air India has already approved selling the entire government stake in the carrier. Government is considering a plan to exclude $7 billion of the airline's debt in a bid to make the airline more attractive to the buyers

Selling Air India hasn't made any profit since its 2007 merger with another state-owned domestic operator Indian Airlines Ltd. Air India is saddled with $11 billion or Rs 58,000 crore in debt.