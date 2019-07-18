Dead technician's family rejects SpiceJet’s protracted compensation plan, wants money in two tranches

A bitter kerfuffle has erupted over the compensation of a deceased trainee technician recruited by SpiceJet, with his family squarely rejecting the airline’s staggered payment plan.

Besides a sum of Rs 30 lakh under a group insurance policy, SpiceJet informed the family of Rohit Pandey that it will pay Rs 25,000 a month for 46 years, totalling Rs 1.38 crore. The airline said it will also take care of the education of Pandey’s two sisters.

Padmavati Pandey, the mother, has rejected the monthly payment plan. Instead, she has demanded the full amount to be given in two tranches, saying that would assure security against other expenses.

"We have demanded that they (SpiceJet) give us the full amount in maximum two instalments,” she told CNBCTV18.com by phone.

When contacted, a spokesman for the airline said any further support and assistance which SpiceJet will be extending as per its policy has already been communicated to the family, "We do not wish to place such information in public domain as it affects sentiments of the family.”

Pandey died last Wednesday in Kolkata after he was trapped between a plane's landing doors. He was working on a Q400 turboprop plane when the hydraulic landing gear doors closed, SpiceJet said in a statement.

Pandey, 21, was the sole breadwinner in his family. His father passed away four years ago when he was in the 12th grade.

Padmavati said she will neither be able to get her two daughters married nor take care of expenses with SpiceJet’s phased payment plan. Nidhi, one of the daughters, said her brother would not be earning Rs 25,000 for 45 years if he was alive.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday launched an investigation into a series of safety lapses at SpiceJet, including the Kolkata incident that caused Rohit’s death.

Rohit, who held an aviation engineering degree, was recruited by SpiceJet six months ago. He was an aviation enthusiast and aimed to become a pilot.