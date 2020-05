Around 550 flights are set to fly on Tuesday as airlines await better load factor on day 2 of flight resumption after a ban of two months.

All airports of India except those of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh had resumed operations on May 25. Andhra Pradesh also resumed operations with a limit of up to 20 percent operations at Vizag and Vijaywada.

West Bengal will resume on May 28 with 10 departures and 10 arrivals daily.

Mumbai is already operating with a limit of up to 25 arrivals and 25 departures on a daily basis. Similarly, the Chennai airport has mandated 25 arrivals but there is no limit on departures.

Delhi airport has 137 departures and 140 arrivals planned for May 26.

The mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine for passengers arriving from high prevalence states such as Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu is proving to be a bummer for flight operations for Bengaluru. Airlines are also seen planning fewer flights for Bengaluru as a result of this reason.

"Flights to Bangalore will be reduced by airlines as passengers are avoiding travel coz of mandatory quarantine, customers don't know where they will be quarantined. Even in Chennai, the e-pass website is down most of the time," Nishant Pitti of EaseMyTrip told CNBC-TV18.

As per the Tamil Nadu government, all inbound domestic air travelers will have to register themselves on the state-run portal, TNePass.

The relaxed setting of quarantine guidelines have resulted in better load factor for flights going to Mumbai and the second day is looking better than the first day with limited cancellations, Pitti added.

For Maharashtra, all arriving Passengers will be stamped On their left hand for identification and will have to compulsorily undergo home isolation for a period of 14 days as per protocol and will self-monitor their health.

Passengers who are coming for a short duration (less than a week) and have planned for onward/return journey will have to share details of the same and will be exempted from isolation. However, they will not be allowed in containment zones of hotspot areas.

On May 25, a total of 532 flights were operated carrying 39,231 passengers. This indicates an average of 73-74 passengers per flight against an average full capacity of around 180 seats for an A320s.