Air India Express flight from Calicut to Saudi Arabia diverted to Kerala 'due to technical reasons' | WATCH

The Air-India Express IX 385 flight carrying 182 passengers diverted after its tail part hit the runway during the take-off from Calicut international Airport in the morning.

A full emergency was declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Friday after an Air India Express flight from Calicut to Dammam in Saudi Arabia was diverted to the state capital due to suspected technical issue, an airport spokesperson told ANI news agency.

The Air-India Express IX 385 flight carrying 182 passengers diverted after its tail part hit the runway during the take-off from Calicut international Airport in the morning.

According to the airport sources, the fight landed at the airport at 12.15 PM, after dumping fuel over the Arabian Sea to facilitate safe landing. The airport management declared a full emergency.

Also Read: Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

On Monday, an Air India flight (AI-102) from New York to Delhi was diverted to London following a medical emergency onboard.

"AI-102 from New York to New Delhi has been diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard. Our ground staff at Heathrow have been alerted and preparations have been made to evacuate the individual concerned to hospital," an air India official told ANI news agency.

On February 19, a full emergency was declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after an Air India Express flight from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram encountered a mechanical issue in the operation of the aircraft's nose wheel. The aeroplane IX 540, with 156 passengers and crew, made a safe emergency landing at the airport at 5.40 am.

According to airport reports, the pilot of the aircraft sought an emergency landing from the air traffic control unit. Given the gravity of the crisis, the airport authorities acted quickly by implementing all emergency measures. The runway was cleared for an emergency landing, and the plane landed safely, according to reports.

After all of the passengers had disembarked, the aircraft was pulled away from the runway and into the parking bay. During the landing, all passengers were safe, and no flights were diverted.

With inputs from agencies.