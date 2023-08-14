Credit Suisse vs SpiceJet: After Delhi HC, Supreme Court summons Ajay Singh

The apex court specifically pointed out that SpiceJet was obligated to repay USD 6.5 million to Credit Suisse but has only managed to pay a fraction, totaling a little over USD 2 million. This discrepancy led to Credit Suisse filing a Contempt Plea against SpiceJet, asserting the airline's failure to honor its financial commitments.

The Supreme Court has issued a summons for the personal appearance of Ajay Singh, Chairman of SpiceJet. This follows a recent decision by the Delhi High Court and comes as a severe blow to the airline.

The SC's decision stems from the failure of Ajay Singh and SpiceJet to adhere to the agreed-upon terms with Credit Suisse. The court issued a contempt notice against Ajay Singh after the airline allegedly failed to repay Credit Suisse as per the consent terms.

The situation was exacerbated by the fact that Credit Suisse and SpiceJet had reached a settlement agreement in May 2022 regarding the repayment of dues. Under this settlement, SpiceJet was mandated to pay $500,000 every month towards clearing the outstanding debt.

However, according to the court's observation, while SpiceJet should have paid a cumulative sum of $6.5 million by now, the airline has only managed to pay $2.2 million. This significant divergence from the agreed terms prompted the SC to take action.

In response, the Supreme Court has issued a formal notice against Ajay Singh, demanding his response within a span of four weeks. The court underscored that under its regulations, the individual in question is required to personally appear in court unless a specific exemption is granted.

