Domestic civil aviation traffic has witnessed a steep decline due to the COVID travel restrictions in the last 30 days.

Since May 5, 2021, the number has remained below 1 lakh level. On May 10 it was the lowest in the current year at 68,987, which is at 17 per cent of the pre-pandemic level.

Pre-pandemic there used to be nearly 2,900 flight departures and 4 lakh, daily air passengers.

The data from May 5 till May 10 shows, the numbers are between 68,000 till about 87,000 air passengers and the flight departures are around 960 till about 1,100.