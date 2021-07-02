COVID-19: UAE bars citizens from travelling to 14 countries, including India

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday banned its citizens from travelling to 14 countries, including India, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, Emirates had stated that flights from India would be available from July 7, but last month, the authorities extended the travel ban on passengers from the 14 countries until July 21.

"Flights from 14 countries—Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa—will remain suspended until 23:59 hours of July 21, 2021,” a notice issued to Airmen (NOTAM) by the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority said.

Also read:

The foreign ministry and National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority have told citizens to comply with all precautionary measures with the start of the travel season.

The UAE authorities have instructed the citizens, travelling to the countries not barred in the latest notification, to adhere to self-isolation if they contract COVID-19 during their travel. They have also been asked to ensure compliance with all health protocols of their host countries.

If an infected Emirati wants to return, he or she can do so only after getting necessary approvals from the host country as well as the UAE. However, cargo, business and charter flights were exempted from the restrictions, as per the NOTAM notification.

The UAE had first suspended the entry of travellers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka on flights from May 12.