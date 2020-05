Tamil Nadu has taken exception to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s green signal for resumption of flight operations from Monday.

Sources say the government will write to the ministry seeking deferment of flight operations from May 25 to the month-end for flights into and out of the state.

The state is concerned that resumption of airport activity including the arrival of passengers on inbound flights could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 tally stands at 13,967 cases, of which 8,795 have been reported from Chennai. The state’s latest medical bulletin said 776 cases were reported on Thursday, of which 567 were from Chennai. A total of 94 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu.

State government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the Tamil Nadu government is keen on quarantining incoming passengers, despite aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s recommendation that air passengers not be quarantined.

Tamil Nadu is also expected to highlight that state transport and private cabs have not been permitted to operate in Chennai, which would in turn make airport transits difficult. It is believed that while the state is open to special flights, it is principally opposed to the resumption of regular airline operations from Tamil Nadu.

However, despite the government’s reluctance, the domestic and international terminals at the Chennai airport have begun preparing for the resumption of flight operations in full swing.

From protective glass and face-masks for all airport staff to enhanced deep-cleansing and staggered seating, the airport has seen a slew of measures being set in place, to enhance social distancing.