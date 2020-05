The domestic aviation sector is staring at a revenue loss of around Rs 25,000 crore in the current financial year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory has said.

Domestic airlines are expected to incur a revenue loss of around Rs 17,000 crore in 2020-21 (April-March). Revenue loss for airport operators is estimated around Rs 5,000 crore-Rs 5,500 crore, while airport retailers may see a revenue loss of nearly Rs 1,700 crore-Rs 1,800 crore, CRISIL has estimated.

The losses may increase if the travel restrictions last longer at hubs like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Overall, it may take 6-8 quarters for the aviation sector to reach to the levels seen before the outbreak of COVID-19, CRISIL added.