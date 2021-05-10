COVID-19: Know which airports in India need mandatory RT-PCR test report

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, several states and Union Territories have made it mandatory for visitors to produce negative COVID-19 test reports if they are coming from highly-affected states or Union Territories, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

An advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on May 4 suggested doing away with mandatory negative RT-PCR test for inter-state travellers to ease the burden of testing on labs. However, different states have formulated their own guidelines and many states still require negative RT-PCR tests from visitors.

Most of the states require a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours of the arrival in the state.

India recorded 3,66,494 new COVID-19 cases on May 9, with an average of 3,91,008 in the last seven days.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

All incoming passengers have been mandated to carry an RT-PCR negative test report issued from an ICMR-approved lab prior to 48 hours of travelling. Passengers reaching the airport without a negative RT-PCR test report will not be allowed to enter the Islands.

Assam

All air and train passengers travelling to Assam will have to undergo COVID-19 tests on reaching the state as per the revised guidelines of the state government. The recent spike in COVID-19 cases here has been linked to people with travel history.

Bihar

Passengers arriving at the Patna or Darbhanga airports from Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab have to produce a negative RT-PCR report issued from a lab prior to 72 hours of travelling. Those who are unable to produce a negative test report will go through a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) at the airport.

Chattisgarh

According to the state government guidelines, symptomatic passengers will be tested for RT-PCR or TRUENAT on arrival at the airport. If anyone is found positive they will have to undergo home isolation.

Delhi

The AAP government in Delhi has made it mandatory for negative test reports for passengers coming from Maharashtra. The negative test report should not be older than 72 hours prior to departure for Delhi.

Goa

The state government has announced that tourists entering the state will either need to have a negative test report for COVID-19 or a certificate of full vaccination.

Gujarat

Passengers arriving at the Ahmedabad airport from any state are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report 72 hours prior to the journey. People who are not carrying negative certificates will be tested at the airport.

Himachal Pradesh

With the Himachal Pradesh government announcing a fresh lockdown till 16 May, a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours prior to the journey has been made mandatory for those travelling to the state by air, rail and buses.

Jharkhand

It is mandatory for passengers arriving at the Ranchi airport from any state to carry an RT-PCR/TRUENAT negative report not older than 72 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir

It is mandatory for passengers, except defence personnel, arriving from all states and UTs to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done prior to 72 hours of arrival. Those who cannot provide a negative test report will undergo the test at the airport.

Kerala

Passengers flying in from other states will have to show a mandatory negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours of departure to be allowed entry into the state.

Madhya Pradesh

For passengers arriving from Maharashtra in Bhopal, it is mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours. Those arriving in Indore from Maharashtra should carry a negative test report not older than 48 hours.

Those who are unable to furnish negative RT-PCR reports will have to undergo tests at the airport for a fee.

Maharashtra

The state government has made it mandatory for passengers arriving from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala and Goa to carry the RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours of arrival.

Meghalaya

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from all states and UTs to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours of arrival. It is mandatory that every individual register for an e-invite on Meghalaya's official site before entering the state.

Rajasthan

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from all states and UTs to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done prior to 72 hours of arrival.

Uttarakhand

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from all states and UTs to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 96 hours of arrival. It is mandatory for all visitors to register on the state website.

Uttar Pradesh

Air passengers entering Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur airports will need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report done within 72 hours of arrival.

West Bengal

All travellers will need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report done within 72 hours of arrival.