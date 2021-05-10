COVID-19: Know which airports in India need mandatory RT-PCR test report Updated : May 10, 2021 10:56:31 IST Most states and UTs require negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours of the arrival, some allow testing on arrival States go ahead with own guidelines despite ICMR advisory on easing testing protocol for interstate travel Uttarakhand, Meghalaya require visitors to register themselves on state websites Published : May 10, 2021 10:56 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply