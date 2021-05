Leading private airlines such as IndiGo and Vistara are taking measures to fully vaccinate their staff members against COVID-19 in India. Air India is also planning to vaccinate all its employees by May end, according to a report.

IndiGo has already secured the first dose for its entire staff in Pune and Chandigarh. It is in the process of vaccinating its employees in 39 other stations, according to a Business Standard report.

International flight carriers like Etihad and Singapore Airlines had already vaccinated their cabin crew members and pilots in February. Qatar Airways ran the world's first fully vaccinated flight last month. All 188 passengers, two pilots and 18 cabin crew had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The central government had opened up vaccination for all above the age of 18 from May 1, though many states reported vaccine shortages. Civil Aviation Secretary T.K. Pandey in a letter last week had requested the state authorities for priority status to flight staff.

While the airlines showed the way by being proactive, which involved prior planning and partnering with hospitals to get their staff inoculated, state governments are yet to initiate any action in this regard.

According to the report, a Vistara spokesperson claimed that the vaccination drive for all its staff members is underway and flight operation has tied up with hospitals and government agencies across the network. The frontline staff is getting vaccinated progressively, the spokesperson added.

India's domestic flights are currently operating at 80 percent capacity while international flights are completely banned until May 31.