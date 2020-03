Vistara, the joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has announced a mandatory leave without pay for up to three days for 30 percent employees and has deferred increments for all.

In a mail written to employees, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng has informed the staff that all of its employees who are in the bracket between CXOs and the manager level will have to take a mandatory leave without pay for 1-3 days.

Currently, the leave without pay program of Vistara does not include nearly 70 percent of employees including cabin crew, ground staff, security among others.

The unprecedented crisis due to coronavirus situation has led to the grounding of all domestic and international passenger flight operations in India till April 14.

Vistara, the youngest airline of India, recently acquired its first wide-body aircraft B787-9 and had planned to launch medium to long-haul operations using this massive aircraft.

Until the international and domestic operations came to a halt, the full-service airline used to operate around 200 flights a day using a fleet of 40 aircraft.

Aviation consultancy firm CAPA estimated that the small and consolidated aviation industry will emerge at the other side of the coronavirus situation.