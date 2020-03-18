  • SENSEX
COVID-19 impact: Some airlines can shutdown in India due to lack of cash, warns CAPA

Updated : March 18, 2020 06:53 PM IST

Forward bookings are down by more than 30 percent too, indicating dark clouds for the Indian aviation industry.
While airlines in India may initially ground 150 planes due to COVID-19 situation, they may be forced to ground the majority of their fleet by April if demand continues to decline.
The privatisation drive of Air India can also be impacted due to the ongoing disruptive situation and the government may have to provide immediate interim funding of $300-400 million to keep the state airline running.
