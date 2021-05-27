  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Thursday's top brokerage calls: BPCL, Cummins and more
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade
Home Aviation

COVID-19 impact: Airbus expects recovery of commercial aircraft market to pre-COVID levels between 2023-25

Updated : May 27, 2021 16:08:36 IST

Regarding the A320 family, the company said the production line had achieved 45 aircraft per month in the fourth quarter.
Airbus is also expecting a production rate of 75 A 320 aircraft by 2025.
Airbus also confirmed that the A220 family has a current production rate of 5 per month, but aims to increase the production to 14 per month by 2025.
COVID-19 impact: Airbus expects recovery of commercial aircraft market to pre-COVID levels between 2023-25
Published : May 27, 2021 04:08 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Reliance Industries to vaccinate 1.3 million employees and their families in biggest inoculation drive by a corporate

Reliance Industries to vaccinate 1.3 million employees and their families in biggest inoculation drive by a corporate

GOP senators ready $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

GOP senators ready $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement