COVID-19 impact: Airbus expects recovery of commercial aircraft market to pre-COVID levels between 2023-25

European commercial aircraft manufacturer Airbus said it expects the commercial aircraft market to recover soon. The company expects the aircraft market to recover to pre-COVD-19 levels between 2023 and 2025.

It expects the industry recovery will be led by the single-aisle segment. As countries open up travel restrictions on the basis of improved vaccination rates and dipping numbers in new infections, airline businesses are expected to return to normalcy.

"The aviation sector is beginning to recover from the COVID-19 crisis," said Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO. "The message to our supplier community provides visibility to the entire industrial ecosystem to secure the necessary capabilities and be ready when market conditions call for it. In parallel, we are transforming our industrial system by optimising our aerostructures set-up and modernising our A320 family production facilities. All these actions are set in motion to prepare our future," he added.

The company was providing an update to its suppliers regarding its expectations on production plans, current production rate, and expected recovery timeline.

Regarding the A320 family, the company said the production line had achieved 45 aircraft per month in the fourth quarter. The company has asked that suppliers be prepared for increased production of 64 aircraft per month by Q2 of 2023, and 70 per month by Q1 of 2024. Airbus is also expecting a production rate of 75 A 320 aircraft by 2025.

Airbus also confirmed that the A220 family has a current production rate of 5 per month, but aims to increase the production to 14 per month by 2025. The production rate of the A350 is also currently 5 per month, but Airbus intends to increase the production to 6 a month by as early as Autumn 2022. A330 Production remains at an average monthly production rate of two per month.

