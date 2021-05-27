COVID-19 impact: Airbus expects recovery of commercial aircraft market to pre-COVID levels between 2023-25
Updated : May 27, 2021 16:08:36 IST
Regarding the A320 family, the company said the production line had achieved 45 aircraft per month in the fourth quarter.
Airbus is also expecting a production rate of 75 A 320 aircraft by 2025.
Airbus also confirmed that the A220 family has a current production rate of 5 per month, but aims to increase the production to 14 per month by 2025.
