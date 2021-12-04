COVID-19 guidelines at airports: What are the revised state-wise protocols

Keeping the Omicron COVID variant in view, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has shared a detailed set of state-wise guidelines for quarantine norms and regulations to be undertaken by air passengers flyers.

Here's a look at state-wise guidelines for air passengers.

Maharashtra

Domestic

Institutional quarantine: Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Nanded, Pune, Shirdi- Not applicable.

Home quarantine: Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Nanded, Pune, Shirdi- Not applicable.

Health screening: Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nasik, Shirdi - Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Mumbai- Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers (Departure) Nanded, Pune - Thermal screening is done for all passengers (Arrival/Departure)"

Covid test: Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Nanded, Pune, Shirdi - As per the Government of Maharashtra Notification dated 02-12-2021, all Domestic passengers arriving maha- rashtra who are not fully vaccinated are compulsorily to carry Negative RTPCR Test result within 72 hours before boarding.

RT-PCR test is done free of cost at Aurangabad and Nanded airport by the respective Municipal Corporation. The cost of RT- PCR test done at airport at Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Shridi has to borne by passengers. RT-PCR test facility is not available at Jalgaon, Kolhapur and Nasik airport.

As per the Government of Maharashtra Notification dated 27-11-2021, Any person having a medical condition that do not allow him or her to take the vaccine and has a certificate to that extent from a recognised Doctor or a person who is less than 18 years of age.

Passenger obligation: Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Nanded, Pune, Shirdi - All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App and furnish Health Declaration.

Airline obligation: "Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nasik, Pune, Shridi- Arriving passengers details with name, mobile number, residential address etc.to be shared with State Nodal officer. If passengers are found symptomatic upon arrival, airline will guide passengers along with their bags to the dedicated medical room.

Mumbai- To check all passengers arriving from any State to Mumbai who are carrying 72 hours prior RT-PCR Negative test report with them OR having certificate of fully vaccinated. Airline to comply with dedicated deployment of senior officials and other assisting staﬀ 24x7 for COVID operations.

Nanded- Detailed list of arriving passengers, residential address to be shared with Nodal Officer. If passenger found symptomatic upon arrival, Medical team of Municipal Corporation will guide the pax about the further procedure.

Shirdi- Detailed list of arriving passengers with arrival ﬂight, time, mobile number and residential address to be shared with Nodal officer. If passenger found symptomatic upon arrival, airline shall handover the passenger to the Medical team for quarantine at passengers cost.

Airport or state obligation: Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Nanded, Pune, Shirdi- Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. RT-PCR Testing Facility available at Airport for passengers except at Jalgaon and Kolhapur airport.

International

Institutional quarantine: Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune - As per SOP.

Home quarantine: Mumbai,Nagpu, Pune-As per MoHFW guidelines for International Arrivals dt. 30.11.2021 and Government of Maharashtra Order dated 02-12-2021.

Health screening: Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune - Thermal Screening upon arrival is carried out by APHO. Self Declaration form filled online to be shown to the Airport Health staﬀ by the passengers.

Covid test: Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune- As per MoHFW guidelines for International Arrivals dt. 30.11.2021 and Government of Maharashtra Order dated 02.12.2021 to be followed.

As per the Govt. of Maharashtra Order dated 02.12.2021, in addition to MoHFW guidelines issued , the following categories of air passengers shall be declared as "HIGH RISK AIR PASSENGERS" i.e. (i) Passengers arriving from HIGH RISK COUNTRIES namely South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

(ii) Air passengers who have vistied any of these High Risk Countries" in past 15 days before arrival in Maharashtra. The restrictions apply to these passengers in addition to those imposed by GOI are : High Risk Air Passengers may be deplaned on prioirty and separate counters will be arranged by respective airport management Authorities at all International airports in State of Maharashtra for their screening and verification. Such all High Risk passengers shall have to undergo RTPCR test immediately on arrival at respective International airport and shall undergo manadatory 7 day 'Institutional Quarantine' with second RTPCR test to be carried out on 7 th day. If any of the test is found to be positive, then the passenger will be shifted to hospital. In case 7th day RTPCR test comes negative, such High Risk Passengers will have to undergo a further 7 days of home quarantine. As per MoHFW guidelines for International Arrivals dt. 30.11.2021. Travellers arriving from other High Risk countries- (Countries in Europe including The United Kingdom, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, HongKong and Israle) will abide to the guidelines issued by Govt. of India. As per MoHFW guidelines for International Arrivals dt. 30.11.2021. Travellers from Non risk coun- tries A sub section ( 2% of the total ﬂight passengers) in each ﬂight shall be identified by concerned airlines (prefereably from diﬀrent countries) shall undergo post arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival. The cost of their test will be borne by travellers themselves. If these travellers tested positive, they shall be managed as per laid down standard protocols.

Exemption Children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre and post arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival, shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol.

Passenger obligation: Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune- Passenger shall board the ﬂight with negative RT-PCR report for the test conducted with in 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey. Passengers shall submit self-declaration form and also submit declaration with respect to authenticity of the report on online Air Suvidha Portal as per MoHFW guidelines for International Arrivals dt. 30.11.2021. They shall also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to Ministry of Civil Avia- tion, Government of India, through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate Government Authority to under- go home/ institutional quarantine/ self health monitoring, as warranted.

Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur- Passengers to strictly abide the guidelines issued by MoHFW guidelines dated 30-11-2021n and Governemnt of Maharashtra order dated 02-12-2021.

Airline obligation: Airlines to ensure availability of negative RT-PCR report before allowing the trav- ellers to board.

The passenger found symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and man- aged as per laid down protocol.

Contacts of the suspect case are the co passengers seated in the same row, 3 rows in front and 3 rows behind along with identified cabin crew. There details to be shared with State Authorities.

As per MoHFW guidelines for International Arrivals dt. 30.11.2021. Travellers from Non risk coun- tries A sub section ( 2% of the total ﬂight passengers) in each ﬂight shall be identified by concerned airlines (prefereably from diﬀrent countries) shall undergo post arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival. The cost of their test will be borne by travellers themselves. If these travellers tested positive, they shall be managed as per laid down standard protocols.

Mumbai- Airlines to allow boarding only to those passengers who have filled in the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal and uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report. At the time of board- ing the ﬂight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening. All passengers shall be advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices. During board- ing all possible measures for physical distancing are to be ensured. Suitable announcement about COVID-19 including precautionary measures to be followed shall be made at airports and in ﬂights and during transit. While on board the ﬂight, required precautions such as wearing of masks, envi- ronmental hygiene, respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene etc. are to be observed by airline staﬀ, crew and all passengers. De-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing.

Airport or state obligation: Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune - As per MoHFW guidelines for International Arrivals dt. 30.11.2021 and as per GoM Order dated 02-21-2021.

Mumbai- Adequate arrangements for passengers waiting for their confirmatory molecular test as well as test results ,duly following social distancing and provision of temporary Isolation area for passenger testing positive .Ensure seamless sampling, testing, and waiting arrangements.

Provision of well-defined ﬂow for arriving International passengers leading to the waiting area, ensuring Social Distancing , frequent Sanitisation and announcements.

Tamil Nadu

Domestic

Institutional quarantine: Only for symptomatic passengers on the discretion of health officials.

Home quarantine: All passengers have to undergo self-monitoring of their health for 14 days. (During the period, if the individual develops fever, cough, breathlessness they shall visit a health facility).

Health screening: Thermal screening is mandatory for all passengers.

All passengers arriving from Kerala are required to carry a vaccination certificate showing both doses of vaccination or a COVID negative report from an ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours of arrival.

Passenger obligation: E-Registration is mandatory for all passengers from other States/UT through https://tnepass.tnega.org/#/user/pass.

Airline obligation: Ensure passengers travelling from other states/UT or countries have e-Registration. Ensure passengers from other states arriving at Coimbatore Airport to have negative COVID test report.

Airport or state obligation: Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. COVID test for passengers at the discretion of Health Officials.

International

For International Arrivals, please check the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India on www.mohfw.gov.in.

Kerala

Domestic

Home quarantine: No Quarantine.

Health screening: Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. Travellers from other States to Kerala shall carry the certificate showing two doses of vaccination or an RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 72 hours before the start of the journey. However, those having symptoms of COVID-19 shall carry an RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 72 hours before the start of the journey.

Covid test: Travelers from other States to Kerala shall carry the certificate showing two doses of vacci- nation or an RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 72 hours before the start of the journey. However, those having symptoms of COVID-19 shall carry an RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 72 hours before the start of the journey.

Passenger obligation: Passengers have to register on Covid 19 Jagratha portal and show a copy of the same.

Normal Passenger: https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/home/addDomestic

Travelers from other States to Kerala shall carry a RT-PCR negative certificate waken within 72 hours before the start of the journey.

Airline obligation: Ensure every passenger is carrying valid e pass for Kerala and for any other State or UT, passenger intends to visit

Airport or state obligation: Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. Verification of e-pass.

International

For International Arrivals, please check the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India on www.mohfw.gov.in.

Karnataka

Domestic

Institutional quarantine: None

Home quarantine: None

Health screening: Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers

Covid test: All passengers arriving from Kerala & Maharashtra are required to carry a COVID negative report from an ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours of arrival.

Passenger obligation: All passengers arriving from Kerala & Maharashtra are required to carry a COVID negative report from an ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours of arrival.

Airline obligation: Airlines shall issue boarding pass only to passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours for passengers originating from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Airport or state obligation: Thermal screening and health profiling shall be done upon arrival.

International

For International Arrivals, please check the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India on www.mohfw.gov.in