Aviation COVID-19 effect: Vistara temporarily modifies in-flight services Updated : April 30, 2020 01:15 PM IST The cabin crew will wear personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face masks and disposable gloves, at all times, it said. Vistara said its cabin crew members were receiving appropriate training on minimising their chances of contracting or spreading the coronavirus.