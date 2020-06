The Adani Group has sought an extension of the deadline to take over three privatised airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangalore from the Airports Authority of India, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The group is seeking an extension by invoking force majeure clause of PPP contracts, the sources, who did not want to be named, said, adding that the company has cited disruption caused by COVID-19 as the reasons behind not being able to take possession.

The sources have also added that the ban on international flights amid the lockdown has likely affected the planning and design exercise.

The Adani Group had signed an agreement for Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangalore airports in February.