COVID-19: Delhi airport emerges as major hub for import, distribution of medical supplies
Updated : April 23, 2020 01:41 PM IST
Delhi Airport has been handling around 20-22 cargo flights per day (including non-scheduled operations), with freighters operating between various destinations like Doha, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Incheon, among others.
Over the last weeks, more than 1800 MT of Import cargo has been cleared from the Cargo Terminals.
The Cargo Terminals of Delhi Airport has the capacity to handle over 1.8 million MT of cargo annually, which is scalable to 2.3 million MT. It has 12 dedicated freighter parking bays.