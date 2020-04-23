  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market opens higher, Nifty holds 9,200; metals, pharma support
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens 37 paise stronger at 76.30 against dollar
Home Aviation
Aviation

COVID-19: Delhi airport emerges as major hub for import, distribution of medical supplies

Updated : April 23, 2020 01:41 PM IST

Delhi Airport has been handling around 20-22 cargo flights per day (including non-scheduled operations), with freighters operating between various destinations like Doha, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Incheon, among others.
Over the last weeks, more than 1800 MT of Import cargo has been cleared from the Cargo Terminals.
The Cargo Terminals of Delhi Airport has the capacity to handle over 1.8 million MT of cargo annually, which is scalable to 2.3 million MT. It has 12 dedicated freighter parking bays.
COVID-19: Delhi airport emerges as major hub for import, distribution of medical supplies

You May Also Like

NASSCOM protests Trump’s immigration ban, says IT workers ‘essential’

NASSCOM protests Trump’s immigration ban, says IT workers ‘essential’

Credit Suisse warns over coronavirus uncertainties after Q1 earnings beat

Credit Suisse warns over coronavirus uncertainties after Q1 earnings beat

What US immigration suspension and review of non-immigrant visa programs mean for Indians

What US immigration suspension and review of non-immigrant visa programs mean for Indians

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement