COVID-19: Delhi airport emerges as major hub for import, distribution of medical supplies

With a 3,800 square meter dedicated distribution facility and 20-22 daily cargo flights, Delhi International airport has emerged as a major hub for import and distribution of medical essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport has made the dedicated distribution facility operational within seven days and this facility handles logistics, aggregation and distribution of large consignments of medical supplies, which are being imported to India.

So far, over 20 lakh pieces of face masks, 2 lakh bottles of sanitizers, 70,000 bodysuits, 1.5 lakh PPE kits and 50,000 other medical equipment have been channelized across India through Delhi Airport.

With the support of Indian Customs and CISF, Delhi Airport has also created an arrangement to hold the Import cargo ULDs (unit load device) in the vacant Export zones by using ETVs (elevating transfer vehicles) which helps utilize the Export bonded area for storage of up to 152 ULD shipments of Import cargo while ensuring necessary separation, much in line with international best practices.

Over the last weeks, more than 1800 MT of Import cargo has been cleared from the Cargo Terminals.

Delhi Airport has been handling around 20-22 cargo flights per day (including non-scheduled operations), with freighters operating between various destinations like Doha, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Incheon, among others.

In addition to the Cargo flights, Delhi Airport is also handling 3-4 chartered aircraft movements per day for handling medical equipment & relief material to and from various destinations like Patna, Varanasi, Guwahati, Nagpur, Vadodra, etc.

The Cargo Terminals of Delhi Airport has the capacity to handle over 1.8 million MT of cargo annually, which is scalable to 2.3 million MT. It has 12 dedicated freighter parking bays.

It also has a temperature control facility to ensure an end-to-end temperature-controlled supply chain. The facility can handle around 1.5 lakh MT perishable and pharma cargo annually. It also has On-Airport Warehousing Logistics Facilities with more than 3 lakh sq. ft warehouse space.