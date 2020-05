The current situation of Indian aviation is grave and the next 6-12 months will be important in assessing the impact of COVID-19 on air travel, Mumbai International Airport CEO Rajeev Jain said.

Speaking in CAPA India webinar on designing a sustainable roadmap for the revival of Indian aviation, Jain said that no one understood the gravity of the situation in January and no one expected it to unfold the way it has.

"Everybody has to conserve cash right now and has to restart incurring capex after seeing what exactly unfolds in at least next 6 months to one year. That is very very important," Jain said.

As 80% costs of an airport are fixed in terms of interest burden, utility cost, maintenance expenses and employees cost, it is going to be a challenge to deal with low footfalls and there is not much scope to shift fixed cost into variable cost.

"Airports are lumpy investments, there is a lot of capex at the beginning. Hence, interest burden and repayment schedule are going to be a challenge unless something is done in a broader way. Moratorium may not be sufficient. 80% costs are fixed whether one passenger flies or more," Jain said.

Reiterating that the situation is unexpected and unprecedented, Jain pointed out that while India took the timely step of imposing lockdown, there is fear in lifting the lockdown.

The different quarantine rules and health protocols of various states have also led to a peculiar situation.

"In aviation, it was decided that we will start with one-third capacity but immediately after, Maharashtra had its own issues, Karnataka had its own issues. Different states have different test protocols, different quarantine rules, this even confuses passengers. Overall situation is very grave. I think we have to see how things really happen in future. How this pandemic takes further shape in India," Jain said, adding that some observations will be made once things start opening up sometime in June.

Domestic passenger flights resumed in India on May 25 and the initial response has been good since the resumption. The airport is aware that it has to use this time to generate confidence in passengers that flying is safe.

"If there is a spurt in cases due to flying, this will be a big jolt to us," Jain said.

The disruption in demand due to COVID-19 is significantly severe than what was seen in 2009 or even during collapse of Kingfisher. However, as this comes within a year of Jet Airways shutdown, this is a double whammy for Mumbai airport.

Jet Airways, the largest international player in India, had its hub at Mumbai airport and suspended operations in April 2019.

Pointing out that airlines are always "attacking" airports for high charges, Jain said that charges are not high and are not a big part of airline's cost. In fact, he said it is a mystery to him as to why airlines sell fares at such low levels where they are sure that they would not make money.

"Soundness of an airline is important. Any airline going down affects airports badly. Skin has to be put into the game," Jain added.

As flying takes off amid COVID-19 pandemic, a new kind of normal will emerge which will see changes in how a passenger enters the airport, checks in, and moves in the airport.

"Compulsory web check-in will help in reducing the number of counters. You may almost eliminate requirements of check-in counters. You have self-baggage drops and passenger checks in and baggage tags can also be printed at home and the passenger just comes and drops the bag so that will be a big change that can take place. Similarly, identification checks at the gate - we are working for a long time that it can be done away with. Unnecessarily it requires a lot of time and it does not add any security aspect to the whole issue when you are checking the same ID at boarding or check-in counter," Jain said.

Jain also added that in such times, digitisation should not be done just for the sake of doing it but it should end up in reducing costs and increasing ease of travelling.