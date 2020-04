India's largest airline IndiGo today said that it has operated over 30 relief flights at its own cost amid novel coronavirus outbreak.

IndiGo started operating relief flights from March 28 when it received permission from the government to use passenger aircraft for cargo flights.

Over 250 aircraft of IndiGo were grounded, along with other aircraft in the country, when India imposed a ban on domestic flights from March 25.

“We are humbled and gratified that despite the lockdown, we have so far been authorised to operate at our own cost over thirty emergency relief flights carrying medical equipment and supplies from one part of the country to another. Our 27,000 employees are standing just a little bit taller, knowing that we are able to mobilise our resources to make a small contribution," Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said.

Dutta also appreciated Air India for its efforts in evacuating stranded Indians from countries like Wuhan, Japan, Italy and Iran.

"The employees of IndiGo would also like to salute our colleagues over at Air India, for the heroic work they have been doing in evacuating Indians and other nationals stranded in foreign countries. It makes us all proud to see aviation professionals stepping forward to respond to the critical humanitarian needs of the hour," Dutta added.