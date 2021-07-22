Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • aviation>
    • COVID-19 claimed lives of 56 Air India employees: Govt

    COVID-19 claimed lives of 56 Air India employees: Govt

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    As many as 56 Air India employees have died due to COVID-19 till July 14, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Thursday. "A total of 3,523 employees of Air India Limited have been affected by COVID-19. Out of this, 56 employees succumbed to this pandemic till July 14, 2021," he stated in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

    COVID-19 claimed lives of 56 Air India employees: Govt
    As many as 56 Air India employees have died due to COVID-19 till July 14, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Thursday. "A total of 3,523 employees of Air India Limited have been affected by COVID-19. Out of this, 56 employees succumbed to this pandemic till July 14, 2021," he stated in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.
    The minister said the national carrier has taken various measures to safeguard the interests of COVID-affected employees and their families. He stated that the carrier paid a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of each permanent employee who died due to COVID-19. When a fixed-term contractual employee died due to COVID-19, Air India paid his or her family a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, he noted. Employees infected with COVID-19 were granted a paid quarantine leave of 17 days, he said.
    "Reimbursement of vaccination charges are being provided to employees and their families if paid by them," he said. The minister said medical facilities were also being provided to COVID-positive employees.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    CLSA initiates buy on HAL, here’s why

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,135.40 48.20 4.43
    Bajaj Finance6,193.50 251.65 4.24
    JSW Steel708.60 26.60 3.90
    Bajaj Finserv12,976.95 379.80 3.01
    Bharti Airtel543.10 17.35 3.30
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,195.10 257.20 4.33
    Tech Mahindra1,135.35 48.35 4.45
    Bajaj Finserv12,990.00 398.60 3.17
    Tata Steel1,268.05 35.35 2.87
    Bharti Airtel540.60 14.75 2.80
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,135.40 48.20 4.43
    Bajaj Finance6,193.50 251.65 4.24
    JSW Steel708.60 26.60 3.90
    Bajaj Finserv12,976.95 379.80 3.01
    Bharti Airtel543.10 17.35 3.30
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,195.10 257.20 4.33
    Tech Mahindra1,135.35 48.35 4.45
    Bajaj Finserv12,990.00 398.60 3.17
    Tata Steel1,268.05 35.35 2.87
    Bharti Airtel540.60 14.75 2.80

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4150-0.2000-0.27
    Euro-Rupee87.7430-0.0910-0.10
    Pound-Rupee102.14200.02200.02
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6748-0.0016-0.24
    View More