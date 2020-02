Aviation

Coronavirus: Vistara to cut down number of flights to Bangkok and Singapore

Updated : February 26, 2020 04:55 PM IST

Customers booked on any of the cancelled flights can either opt for a full refund or opt for alternatives dates free of cost.

The airline said 20 flights between Delhi and Bangkok, 26 flights between Mumbai and Singapore and 8 flights between Delhi and Singapore will be cancelled in March.