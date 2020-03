The ongoing divestment process of Air India will not be derailed due to the coronavirus situation, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction.

"Don't see Air India divestment getting derailed due to coronavirus situation. We may look at marginal time adjustment for Air India divestment," Puri told the channel.

The Minister's comments comes as Indian civil Aviation sector faces one of its toughest phase with daily dip in bookings and cancellation or postponement of international travel plans.

Air India, the largest international airline from India, has been the among the worst hit due to the recent travel restrictions and advisories by countries abroad and the visa suspension advisory will also impact the airline.

The deadline for submission of preliminary bids ends on 5 pm of March 17 but it is expected that this deadline will be extended to accommodate the changes that were made recently.

Sources said that this extra time may be better for the airline divestment process given the temporary disruption caused due to coronavirus.

Recently, the government extended the deadline to submit written queries from February 11 to March 6 and the last date for the release of response to queries on preliminary information memorandum was also extended to March 16 from February 25 earlier.

On March 4, the Cabinet also said that non-resident Indians can hold up to 100 percent stake in Air India under the automatic route. This is seen as more of a clarification than a new rule.

The government has invited bids for 100 percent stake in Air India and the current deadline for submission of preliminary bids is March 17.