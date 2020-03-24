  • SENSEX
Coronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers

Updated : March 24, 2020 01:45 PM IST

With airlines unable to fly because of a collapse of demand over fears of contagion, reinforced by air travel restrictions, planemakers and their suppliers are under pressure to save cash to ride out a squeeze in liquidity.
Moody's cut its outlook for the aerospace and defence industry to negative from stable and warned that even when markets recover, the damaged balance sheets of most airlines would hurt demand for new aircraft.
Global passenger capacity fell 35 percent last week, the worst since the start of the crisis, according to data from airline schedules firm OAG, which said deeper cuts were likely in the coming weeks.
